"I want..." - Liverpool star sends transfer plea to "outstanding" player

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk sent a clear message to teammate Ibrahima Konate as he hopes to see him stay and sign a new contract at Anfield.

The Reds are in a worrying situation with Konate at the moment, as the France international is coming closer and closer to the end of his contract, with the player likely to become a free agent this summer.

See below as Konate’s future has recently been the subject of reporting by the Athletic’s David Ornstein, who posted on X that the 26-year-old still hadn’t reached a breakthrough with Liverpool over a new deal…

? Liverpool summer focus expected to be centre-back – no breakthrough on Konate contract + Van Dijk / Gomez expiring in 2027. Right-back recruitment not planned by #LFC this window & Salah staying but situation one to watch at end of season @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/KBbbx4vcwO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 13, 2026

“Liverpool summer focus expected to be centre-back – no breakthrough on Konate contract,” Ornstein posted last month.

Now Van Dijk has weighed in on Konate’s future and made it clear just how highly he rates his teammate and wants him to stay.

Virgil van Dijk’s transfer plea to Liverpool teammate Ibrahima Konate

See below as Van Dijk has been quoted by Lewis Steele as urging Konate to put pen to paper on a new deal with LFC due to being such an important part of Arne Slot’s squad.

Virgil van Dijk urges his mate and defensive partner Ibrahima Konate to stay: "Obviously I want him to stay. He’s an important figure on the pitch. That’s what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he’s one of the leaders. He’s outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class CB." — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 12, 2026

“Obviously I want him to stay. He’s an important figure on the pitch. That’s what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he’s one of the leaders. He’s outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class CB,” Van Dijk said.

It will be interesting to see if this intervention by Van Dijk works, or if it’s too late to change anything anyway with so little time left to get a new deal sorted.

Ibrahima Konate transfer suitors

Konate will surely have a host of top clubs interested in him if he does become a free agent this summer, but where could he end up?

Bayern Munich are one name to have been mentioned in recent times, as per Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider, though Real Madrid’s rumoured interest was eventually played down by the Athletic.