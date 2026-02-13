Reece James of Chelsea is challenged by Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is a target for Arsenal and Chelsea at the end of the season.

Both clubs have shown interest in signing the 26-year-old World Cup winner, but Atletico Madrid is unwilling to let him leave. He has a €500 million release clause in his contract, and the President of the Spanish club has been emphatic with his stance. He has maintained that the player is committed to the project and that they do not want to lose him anytime soon.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are also monitoring his situation. However, a move at the end of the season seems unlikely.

Arsenal and Chelsea need Julian Alvarez

Arsenal need another reliable striker to lead the line for them, and Alvarez would have been an excellent choice. He has proven himself at club and international level, and he knows the Premier League well. He could’ve transformed Arsenal’s attacking unit. Alvarez has been hailed as “astonishing” in the past.

Similarly, Chelsea needs an upgrade on Liam Delap, and Alvarez would have been ideal. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to pursue other options now. They hope to compete for major trophies regularly, and they need a reliable finisher who can find the back of the net.

Can Alvarez succeed at Atletico Madrid?

Meanwhile, Alvarez will focus on fighting for major trophies with Atletico Madrid. It will be interesting to see if he can help them compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona. He has won major trophies during his time in England with Manchester City, and he has also won the World Cup and Copa América with his country. He will look to make his mark in Spanish football now and win the La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez recently delivered a strong performance against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, helping his team secure a 4-0 win.