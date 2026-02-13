Andrea Berta already working on exciting Arsenal summer signing in attack

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Andrea Berta and the Arsenal logo
Andrea Berta and the Arsenal logo (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly already requested information on Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito.

The Gunners have looked a little light up front in recent times after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, while Viktor Gyokeres has been unconvincing in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Esposito is someone who’s caught Arsenal’s eye, with Berta looking to gather key details on the 20-year-old, according to Football Transfers.

Mikel Arteta also seems to be on board, with Arsenal as a whole clearly recognizing the need to bring in a top young attacking player.

Pio Esposito transfer emerging as one of Arsenal’s prioties

Francesco Pio Esposito of Italy U21. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The report from Football Transfers adds that although Arsenal are casting the net wide in their search for new additions up front, it seems Esposito is already high up on their list.

This definitely seems like one to watch, with the young Italian looking like a player with a big future in the game.

Moving from Inter to Arsenal could be a big step up, but it could also be a great move for Esposito’s development.

Arsenal also probably wouldn’t use him as their first choice straight away, so he would likely get a decent settling-in period in order to grow into his role.

Pio Esposito’s career so far

Esposito hasn’t got a huge amount of top level experience, but this has been an important season for him in Inter’s first-team.

The Italy international has five goals in 31 games in all competitions so far.

This follows from just one goal for the Nerazzuri last term, while he also impressed with 19 goals in 40 games on loan at Spezia in Serie B.

