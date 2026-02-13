Mikel Arteta looks on during Brentford vs Arsenal (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly be in the strongest position for the potential transfer of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit at the moment.

According to Christian Falk in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, Arsenal are interested in Smit and look to be closer than other major clubs at the moment.

Falk played down Smit’s links with Bayern Munich, mentioning Arsenal as one name to watch, as well as others like Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, our information has previously been on Manchester United eyeing Smit and making some initial contacts over a potential move.

The 20-year-old Dutch midfielder is fast becoming regarded as one of the biggest prospects in Europe, so it’s not surprising to see so many big clubs being linked with him.

Kees Smit transfer latest from Christian Falk

Responding to rumours about Smit and Bayern, Falk said: “No, it’s not hot for Bayern Munich. Smit is a player Arsenal is also interested in, so for (Leon) Goretzka, this could be a potential rival for his position next summer.

“From what I understand, Arsenal and the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are closer to signing this player than Bayern Munich.”

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but it would certainly be a big coup for Premier League clubs if they could win the race for his signature.

Kees Smit could be ideal for Arsenal

Smit’s playing style has drawn comparisons with Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne, and how this Arsenal side could do with someone like that.

The Gunners have often lacked spark and creativity this season, with Martin Odegaard suffering a dip in form after numerous injuries, while Eberechi Eze hasn’t settled at the Emirates Stadium.

Man United, meanwhile, will also surely be rebuilding again this summer and could do with a top young attacking midfield talent to build around for the long-term.

Bruno Fernandes has been a star performer for the Red Devils in that area of the pitch, but he’s not getting any younger and his future might be something to keep an eye on in the summer.