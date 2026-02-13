"We'll talk again" - Arsenal target has left door open for summer transfer after January talks

Bayern Munich players warming up (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Arsenal look likely to have the chance again to sign Bayern Munich central midfielder Leon Goretzka in the summer, according to Christian Falk.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk explained how the Gunners were one of the clubs to make an approach for Goretzka in January.

The German journalist says Arsenal tried their luck with a move late on in the winter window, only for the 31-year-old to decide to see out his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Goretzka, who will become a free agent this summer, is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid, according to Falk.

Still, it seems the Germany international has kept the Arsenal option open as well.

Leon Goretzka could be ready to talk to Arsenal again, says Christian Falk

Discussing the Goretzka saga and what could happen next, Falk said: “It is TRUE: Arsenal are considering bringing Leon Goretzka to London this coming summer.

“Remember, there was an offer from Atletico Madrid; there were negotiations in the January window. Goretzka said no. I heard he wants to move to the Premier League next season.

“Arsenal knocked on the door late in the winter window, but Goretzka had already made his decision to stay put for the remainder of the season. However, at this point, there were preliminary talks to say, ‘perhaps we’ll talk again in the summer’.”

Do Arsenal need Leon Goretzka?

Arsenal have decent depth in midfield, but there could perhaps be room for Goretzka as well.

The north London giants brought in Christian Norgaard from Brentford last summer, but he’s barely played for the club, so perhaps that’s a position that could see a change or two.

Goretzka’s availability as a free agent also makes him a tempting option to add quality and experience, even if he’s not necessarily someone they’d otherwise have made a priority.