National team manager "optimistic" about Arsenal star's chances of making the World Cup

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and his coaching staff (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has spoken about Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino’s chances of being fit in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Merino is currently out with a slightly unusual injury, with De la Fuente admitting that there isn’t any kind of “reference” for it, making it hard to know when he could return to action.

The Spain international has been a key player for Arsenal and for his country in recent times, and his absence is a blow for Mikel Arteta at this crucial stage of the club season.

But there’s also the World Cup coming up in the summer, and Merino will surely be desperate to make it back for this potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Spain manager speaks out on Mikel Merino injury

Discussing the latest on Merino’s fitness, De la Fuente said he was optimistic, even if it was hard to know for sure how serious this injury would prove to be for the 29-year-old.

“Mikel has an injury for which there are no references,” Merino told Cadena SER.

“We are optimistic, and so is he, but we don’t know, the doctors don’t even know, how long it will take, whether he will be back in March, April, May.

“We also have injuries to Barrios, Cucurella, and Fabian, who are all dealing with some discomfort. This year is proving to be very demanding.”

Can Spain win the World Cup?

Spain will be one of the favourites for the World Cup this summer, with or without Merino.

De la Fuente’s side won Euro 2024 and still have one of the very best squads in world football thanks to the presence of elite talents like Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, and Rodri.

Merino has been an important part of Spain’s recent success as well, with his knack for contributing goals from midfield certainly a useful weapon for any top side.