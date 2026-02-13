Cristano Ronaldo eyes return to Premier League as Al Nassr exit edges closer

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr future is in doubt (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo has intensified once again, with fresh reports suggesting the Portuguese icon is considering his next move amid uncertainty over his future at Al-Nassr.



While Sporting are understood to be eager to bring their most famous academy graduate back to Lisbon, a source on X claim indicate that Ronaldo is prioritising a short-term return to the Premier League before contemplating an emotional homecoming.

Ronaldo’s situation in Saudi Arabia appears increasingly fragile. Despite maintaining impressive individual numbers since arriving in the Saudi Pro League, there have been murmurs of dissatisfaction behind the scenes.

The player is reportedly unhappy in Saudi and wants to move away for a new challenge.

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Sporting CP are keen on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but the forward is prioritising a one-year return to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are actively exploring options to offload the player due to his massive salary. pic.twitter.com/iJWfs2QneA — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) February 13, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo wants return to the Premier League

A return to England would represent a return to a place where he became a world class star.

Ronaldo enjoyed two spells at Manchester United, initially rising to superstardom under Sir Alex Ferguson before briefly rejoining the club in 2021.

That era cemented his reputation as one of the finest players ever to grace English football.

However, the landscape has changed dramatically. The Premier League’s financial strength means several clubs could theoretically afford his wages, yet few would structure their sporting projects around a 41-year-old forward.

Where could Ronaldo possibly move next?

Clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea will inevitably be linked, though any concrete approach would require careful consideration of squad balance, long-term planning, and wage hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Sporting’s interest carries emotional weight. A return to Sporting CP would bring Ronaldo full circle, back to the club where his remarkable journey began.

For many observers, such a move would offer a fitting conclusion to a glittering career defined by bold decisions and relentless ambition.

