Aston Villa could use Ian Maatsen to sign midfielder in a swap deal from Euro giants

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could explore the opporunity to sign Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen in a swap deal.



The Italian giants could step into the market in the summer transfer window this year to sign a new left-back as they could possibly prepare to part ways with Andrea Cambiaso.

In order to replace Cambiaso, Maatsen is someone they are closely monitoring and the potential move could also involved Douglas Luiz in a swap deal.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed by Unai Emery in a loan deal in the winter transfer window after their injury crisis in the midfield position.

Villa beat Chelsea to the signing of their former midfielder and since his arrival, Emery has used him in every single Premier League match this season.

Douglas Luiz could make permanent return to Aston Villa

His importance has grown at Villa Park, like how it was before his move to Juventus.

Now Emery has the opportunity to bring him back in a permanent move from Juventus and for that, the Premier League side might have to send Maatsen the other way in a swap deal to make the move possible.

Maatsen is reportedly unhappy at Villa and his playing time has fluctuated throughout the season.

That could open the door for him to secure a move away from the Premier League with Juventus showing interest in signing him.

Emery values Maatsen but the manager does not feel that the left-back is untouchable in the squad.

Ian Maatsen to leave in a swap deal?

A swap deal involving Luiz and Maatsen would make sense for all the parties involved.

Luiz would get his preferred move to Villa and to the Premier League where he played the best football of his career while Maatsen could start a new chapter in his career away from the troubles in Birmingham.

Aston Villa have the option to sign Luiz permanently at the end of the season for €25m and as per the report, Emery’s side have the same valuation of Maatsen.

It could be a straight swap deal with no money involved but talks have not yet started over this move and things could become more clear in the summer transfer window.

