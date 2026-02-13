Leeds United plotting move for 26-year-old Man United star to strengthen defense

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly considering a bold summer move for Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia, with Sports Boom suggesting the Yorkshire club are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential free transfer.

While uncertainty remains over which division Leeds will compete in next season, planning behind the scenes is already well underway as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen key areas of his squad.

The left-back position appears to be one of those areas under review.

Malacia, who has Premier League experience and remains just 26 years old, could represent a calculated gamble with upside.

Leeds United have Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sam Bryam in the left-back position but the Whites are looking to add more depth in that department.

Tyrell Malacia has struggled at Man United

Malacia joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in 2022 for around £15 million.

He initially competed closely with Luke Shaw for the starting role at Old Trafford, impressing with his aggression, defensive tenacity, and willingness to press high up the pitch.

However, a severe knee injury dramatically disrupted his progress, sidelining him for nearly 18 months. Multiple setbacks followed, limiting his continuity and raising concerns about his long-term durability.

Although there were expectations that Malacia might depart United last summer, no deal materialised.

He was gradually reintegrated into the first-team setup, but with his contract approaching its expiration, a departure now seems increasingly likely.

Can Leeds United revive Malacia’s career?

Farke’s tactical system demands intensity and energy from wide defenders, particularly in transition phases.

Malacia’s natural attributes, pace, pressing ability, and attacking support from deep, would fit that profile.

The critical question, however, is whether Leeds can depend on a player who has endured severe fitness issues in the past.

If Malacia can rediscover his fitness and rhythm, he could prove to be a shrewd signing, but it remains a calculated risk for Leeds United.

