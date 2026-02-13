Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding in the German League, and clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in signing the player. Spanish champions Barcelona have also held personal meetings with the player’s agent about a potential move, according to Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The Ivorian is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He could be a star in the right team. Diomande has 14 goal contributions this season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the player. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz effectively, and they need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one situations. Diomande will add some much-needed explosive pace and unpredictability to the attacking unit.

The player is a boyhood Liverpool fan, and it is no surprise that they are leading the race for his signature. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The 19-year-old is likely to cost a premium. RB Leipzig will not want to lose the player easily. He has the tools to develop into a world-class player, and he could justify a premium investment in future. He could cost around €100 million.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Tottenham need more quality on the wings as well. They need to improve the attacking unit if they want to fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with offers to sign the player.

The attacker will be tempted to join a big club in the summer, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.