Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan, and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the player.

They are looking to add depth to the right-back position, and the 29-year-old has been identified as a potential target. Liverpool will face competition from Atletico Madrid for Dumfries. The Spanish club has already expressed formal interest in signing the Netherlands International. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on their interest with an offer to get the deal done.

Liverpool need Denzel Dumfries

As per Fichajes, the defender could be signed for around €25 million, and Liverpool certainly have the financial means to complete the deal. They have struggled with injuries in the right-back position this season. Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have picked up persistent injury problems. Adding another quality player in that area of the pitch would be ideal.

Dumfries has proven himself in Italy, and he has the quality to succeed in England as well. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to Liverpool will be exciting for him. The Premier League champions have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and the defender is likely to be tempted to join.

Dumfries has also been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Can the Reds sign Dumfries?

The asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He is versatile enough to operate as a right back as well as a wing back. He could be the ideal utility man for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool can convince the player to join them rather than Atletico Madrid in the summer.