Report: Man United confident of agreeing deal for experienced defender

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are becoming more assured that Harry Maguire will commit his future to the club by signing a new contract, according to TEAMtalk.



The 32-year-old centre-back is currently set to see his existing deal expire at the end of the season, a scenario that would technically allow him to depart as a free agent.

However, there is a growing sense within Old Trafford that an agreement can be reached before that point.

Maguire’s journey at Man United has been eventful. After arriving in 2019 for a then-world record fee for a defender, he experienced fluctuating form and endured heavy criticism during difficult periods for the club.

Harry Maguire has been impressive for Man United this season

Yet this season has marked something of a resurgence. Despite battling intermittent fitness setbacks, Maguire has re-established himself as a reliable presence in the heart of the defense.

Under interim manager Michael Carrick, United’s defensive structure has appeared more stable, and Maguire’s leadership has been central to that improvement.

His positioning, aerial dominance, and composure in possession have helped steady a back line that blends youth and experience.

With several younger defenders in the squad still developing, the club views Maguire’s experience, both domestically and internationally, as a valuable asset during a transitional period.

Maguire is respected in the dressing room

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Maguire’s professionalism has reportedly impressed decision-makers.

Rather than publicly pushing for clarity over his future, he has remained focused on performances, a stance that has strengthened his standing internally.

Senior figures at the club are believed to value his influence in the dressing room, particularly as United look to build a cohesive and resilient squad culture.

For United, retaining Maguire would provide continuity and leadership at a time when long-term planning is critical.

