(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve the midfield unit with the signing of Marcos Llorente from Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been an important player for Atletico Madrid, and he is capable of slating into multiple roles. He can operate in defence as well as in the midfield. He could be the ideal utility man for Manchester United.

They are looking to add more quality and depth to the team as they look to fight for major trophies. The 31-year-old could be a very useful acquisition for them. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are preparing a €40 million offer to sign the player.

Llorente has shown his quality in La Liga, and he has impressed in the Champions League as well. He has been outstanding against Premier League opposition in the European competitions, especially against Liverpool.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him at this stage of his career. He has proved himself in La Liga, and he could be open to taking on a new challenge. His contract with the Spanish club expires in 2027, and they could be attracted to the idea of selling him for €40 million. It could help them improve multiple areas of the squad. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

United need more quality in the team if they want to get back to the top of English football. Signing experienced players with quality could be a step in the right direction.

Llorente has the physicality for English football, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League if he joins Manchester United.