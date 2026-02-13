Man United 'leading the way' to sign midfielder ready to return to the Premier League

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly at the front of the queue should Scott McTominay decide to leave Napoli and make a return to English football.



According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils are closely monitoring developments surrounding their former midfielder, who has flourished in Serie A since his 2024 departure from Old Trafford.

The report claims that Man United are ‘leading the way’ to sign McTominay, who is attracting interest from top clubs after his brilliant performances.

McTominay’s move to Napoli initially raised eyebrows, but the Scotland international has silenced critics with consistent performances and an impressive goal return from midfield.

In fewer than two full seasons in Italy, he has netted 23 times, a notable improvement on the 29 goals he scored across seven senior campaigns with Man United between 2017 and 2024.

Scott McTominay has been a huge hit at Napoli

His dynamism, late runs into the box, and improved technical composure have made him a key component of Napoli’s midfield engine, even earning outside recognition and a nomination for the Ballon d’Or.

Despite his success, uncertainty lingers over his long-term future. Napoli’s global business development officer, Leonardo Giammarioli, has publicly acknowledged that retaining top performers is never guaranteed, suggesting the club would respect the player’s ambitions if he sought a new challenge.

Man United have been impressed with his development

Reports in Italy further claim McTominay harbours a desire to return to the Premier League in the coming years, with personal considerations, including family life, potentially influencing his decision.

Napoli invested £25.4 million to secure his services, a fee that helped United comply with profitability and sustainability regulations at the time.

McTominay’s growth abroad could make him an attractive option once again for Man United.

The club is expected to reassess midfield depth in the near future.

