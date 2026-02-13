(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from Sports Boom, Manchester United and Newcastle United are in pole position to sign the 28-year-old full-back. The player will cost around £30- 35 million, and he has been hailed as “flawless”.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Julian Ryerson could improve both teams

Ryerson is capable of operating on either flank, and he could prove to be a very useful player for both clubs. Manchester United need more depth in the full-back areas, and the Bundesliga defender could compete with Diogo Dalot for the starting spot. More competition for places could help both players improve.

On the other hand, Newcastle need an alternative to Kieran Trippier here, who is expected to be on the move. It will be interesting to see whether either of the two clubs follows up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. They have the resources to pay the asking price, and there is no doubt that the defender has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Ryerson has also been linked with Liverpool. Meanwhile, Sunderland tried to sign him at the start of the season.

Ryerson could fancy a move

The player is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge, proving himself in the Premier League. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the Norwegian. Similarly, Newcastle have an exciting and ambitious project. It remains to be seen whether the player is tempted to join them.

The 28-year-old has 13 assists to his name in all competitions this season, and he could improve both teams at either end of the pitch.