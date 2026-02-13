Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United with Amad Diallo (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan fullback Federico Dimarco.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Italian club, helping them climb to the top of the league table. He has 19 goal contributions to his name in all competitions, and he’s at the peak of his career. Dimarco has been hailed for the “incredible things” he has done this season.

Manchester United are following his performances with great interest, and a report from Tuttosport claims that Manchester United will be scouting him against Juventus tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

The player was reportedly on Arsenal’s radar a few months ago. Manchester United could use more in the left back department, and Dimarco would be an excellent acquisition. He will help them improve at both ends of the beach. However, Inter Milan has no intention of letting the player leave anytime soon. It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United decide to make a lucrative offer to convince them. They have the finances to get the deal across the line.

The player could also be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to take on a new challenge. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up on their scouting mission with an official offer to sign the player at the end of the season. They are also looking at the Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.