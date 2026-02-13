Michael Carrick celebrates after Manchester United's win over Fulham at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

Marcus Rashford is all set to leave the club permanently at the end of the season, and Manchester United are looking to sign the 25-year-old Everton star as his replacement.

The Senegal International has been outstanding for club and country this season. He has impressed in the Premier League with Everton, and he helped his country win the AFCON as well.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be exciting for him. However, the deal is unlikely to be straightforward. Everton are holding out for a fee of £70 million for the attacker, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay that kind of money for him. There is no doubt that he’s a technically gifted player with a bright future, but Manchester United will not want to overpay for him. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a more reasonable deal.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the Everton star. He can operate across the front three and will bring goals and creativity to the team. Manchester United are looking to fight for major trophies, and they need more quality in the final third. Signing the African could prove to be a wise decision.

There is no doubt that they have the resources to pay £70 million for him, but they also need to improve other areas of the squad. They cannot afford to overpay for the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Ndiaye is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and join a bigger club. He will certainly be excited to join Manchester United if the opportunity presents itself.