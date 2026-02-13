Sources: Early favourite for Tottenham manager job revealed - "exact profile needed"

Thomas Frank (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are yet to make contact over hiring a new permanent manager to replace Thomas Frank, but I have some early information on potential candidates, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

While there has been no final decision yet as Spurs chiefs explore their options, I’m told that the most likely candidate to be in the dugout for the Arsenal game is current coach John Heitinga in an interim role.

This would buy Tottenham time as they wait to see which managers might be available after the 2026 World Cup, with Mauricio Pochettino frequently linked as a top candidate to return to the north London club.

My understanding for now is that this is speculation more than anything concrete – that’s not to say Pochettino wouldn’t be open to a return to Tottenham, but there’s no longer necessarily that strong a link there without Daniel Levy, whom he had a strong working relationship with and who previously considered bringing him back.

Marco Rose is one to watch for Tottenham

Speaking to sources with ties to the agents industry, I’m told that former RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose is an early strong contender for the Spurs job.

The German tactician has long been highly regarded in the game, and his appointment would be relatively uncomplicated due to currently being out of work.

As I said already, though, there have not yet been any contacts with Rose or other candidates, just internal discussions behind the scenes, with Rose’s name coming up.

Marco Rose Wins Draws Losses Win % RB Salzburg 81 23 10 71.05 Gladbach 41 19 28 46.59 Dortmund 36 4 15 65.45 RB Leipzig 72 23 33 56.25

“Marco Rose’s name has been mentioned, he’s a profile Tottenham really like,” one source said. “His philosophy of aggressive pressing and tactical discipline is viewed by the Tottenham hierarchy as the exact profile needed to swiftly stabilize the squad.”

Who else could be in the frame for Tottenham?

As well as Pochettino, another name inevitably coming up is former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has just left Marseille.

While the links have been strong, my understanding for now is that he’s not necessarily going to be the top target, despite doing an impressive job in his previous stint in English football.

Even if the Italian tactician has many admirers in the game, his fiery personality has sometimes seen top clubs approach his name with some caution.

Talks will continue in the weeks and months ahead, with the appointment process still at an early stage and with the club keen to get their next move right after the disappointment of sacking Frank after just eight months in charge.