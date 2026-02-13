Tottenham open talks over underwhelming manager who hasn't won a trophy since 2013

Igor Tudor to Tottenham? (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly had first contacts over hiring Igor Tudor as their new manager, according to reliable journalist Matteo Moretto.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The north Londoners sacked Thomas Frank earlier this week and we’ve reported on several candidates for the Spurs job here.

One surprise name is now emerging, however, with Moretto posting on X that Tudor has been approached by Tottenham.

See below for details as Moretto says the former Juventus and Marseille manager is a “strong” candidate for Spurs…

Esclusiva: il Tottenham pensa a Igor Tudor. È un candidato forte per la panchina, primi contatti già avviati. pic.twitter.com/ejekClD2MK — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 13, 2026

“Exclusive: Tottenham is considering Igor Tudor. He is a strong candidate for the bench, first contacts already underway,” Moretto posted.

Igor Tudor’s underwhelming managerial CV

Tudor was a fine player in his day, winning Serie A twice with Juventus and reaching the Champions League final, but as a coach he hasn’t achieved much at all.

The Croatian tactician hasn’t won a single trophy since all the way back in 2013 with Hajduk Split, despite him going on to manage eight other clubs since then.

Tudor has landed some big jobs, such as Juventus, Lazio, and Marseille, but his win percentage is also nothing to write home about, so it’s not too surprising that he didn’t last long there.

Tottenham fans will surely be hoping for better than this, and it will be interesting to see if it gets particularly advanced or if they also consider other options.

Who should be next Tottenham manager?

Many THFC fans will surely be hoping for the return of Mauricio Pochettino, though that would have to wait until after the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine is currently in charge of the US Men’s National Team, and he will undoubtedly be keen to remain in that post as they host the World Cup this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi is another big name who could make sense and who is currently available, while Robbie Keane has also been linked by Sky Sports.