Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Christian Pulisic from AC Milan.

According to a report from Fichajes, the club has already made initial contact to sign the 27-year-old, and the Italian outfit would be open to sanctioning his departure due to his contract situation. The player has entered the final 18 months of his deal, and Milan is prepared to cash in.

Christian Pulisic would be a superb signing

Pulisic has been excellent since joining Milan, and he has 10 goals to his name this season. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham as well. They need more creativity and goals in the final third, and the 27-year-old would be ideal for them. He knows the Premier League, having played with Chelsea in England. He could make an immediate impact and transform Tottenham’s attack.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also interested in the United States international, but Tottenham are in pole position after intensifying their efforts to complete the deal.

It will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old ends up.

Can Spurs convince Pulisic?

He will hope to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Tottenham must convince him that they can provide him with the platform to fulfil his ambitions.

Pulisic previously won the UEFA Champions League while at Chelsea. There is no doubt that he has the quality to help Tottenham win trophies as well. If the north London outfit can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, it could prove to be an excellent bit of business for them.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United need more quality on the flanks as well. It will be interesting to see if they can swoop in and jeopardise Tottenham’s chances of signing the player.