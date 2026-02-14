Aleksandar Stankovic and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the future of Aleksandar Stankovic amid links with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The highly-rated Club Brugge defensive midfielder has recently been linked with the Gunners and the Red Devils in a report by TEAMtalk.

It remains to be seen, however, if these clubs have a realistic chance of signing Stankovic as Romano says Inter Milan are already working on bringing him back to the San Siro.

The Serie A giants have a buy-back clause they can activate this summer, and it looks like they’re planning to use that option to re-sign him for €23m…

???? Inter have already started planning for Aleksandar Stankovi? buy back clause ahead of June. €23m buy back available this summer, €25m for June 2027 but club already making plans for upcoming June. ??? https://t.co/oD56izYXpf pic.twitter.com/lF1tx7QmbJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2026

Aleksandar Stankovic looks set for Inter return in blow for Arsenal & Man Utd

Inter clearly hold all the cards here, so this update from Romano looks like bad news for interested clubs like Arsenal and Man Utd.

Stankovic looks like a huge prospect and one imagines there will continue to be interest from top Premier League clubs and elsewhere in the years to come.

The 20-year-old has been compared to a young Declan Rice by that TEAMtalk report linking him with Arsenal, so it makes sense that the north London giants would surely love to bring him in to learn from their star midfield player.

Stankovic didn’t get much of a chance to impress at Inter earlier in his career, but it looks like the Italian side have done well to insert that clause that gives them control over his future.

Even if Inter don’t re-sign the Serbia international this summer, they have a €25m clause for next year as well, according to Romano.