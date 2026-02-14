Arsenal & Spurs given transfer update on "spectacular" star with 6 G/A in last 6 games

Endrick in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly among the potential transfer suitors for Endrick this summer, but Real Madrid insist he’s not for sale.

The talented young Brazilian striker is currently out on loan at Lyon, and has impressed with a total of five goals and one assist in his last six appearances.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that his fine form has caught the attention of clubs like Arsenal and Spurs, though Real Madrid don’t want to let him go.

Los Blancos must know they have a serious talent on their hands, even if things haven’t gone that smoothly for him yet during his time at the Bernabeu.

Can “spectacular” Endrick still come good for Real Madrid?

Former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previously described Endrick as “spectacular”, as quoted by Reuters, but it’s not been easy for him to establish himself due to so much competition in the Spanish giants’ squad.

The 19-year-old didn’t start regularly last term, and finished with seven goals in total, though he played only three times in the first half of this season before joining Lyon on loan in January.

It’s not surprising that Endrick is now impressing after getting more of a chance to play, but it looks like Real fully plan to have him in their squad next season, rather than using this loan as an opportunity to put him in the shop window.

Endrick could be the striker Arsenal need

Endrick has long been regarded as a top talent after previously catching the eye at former club Palmeiras, and if he continues to struggle in Madrid then Arsenal would do well to swoop for him.

The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres last summer in the hope of landing a genuine goal machine, but it hasn’t worked out for the Sweden international so far.

With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz proving so injury prone, there’s surely room for another forward, and Endrick could be a good long-term investment.

Tottenham would also surely love the chance to bring in a player of Endrick’s calibre, but that will also be very challenging while they’re closer to a relegation battle than to challenging for the top four.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Endrick next season and if an opportunity does end up presenting itself for Arsenal and Spurs at some point in the future.