Fee set: Aston Villa rival Liverpool & Chelsea for ambitious €60m transfer

Castello Lukeba in action for Leipzig vs Bayern (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly looking set to pursue an ambitious potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba this summer.

We’ve previously reported on the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea eyeing Lukeba, and it looks like there are a host of other big names keen to win the race for his signature.

Lukeba will have an asking price in the region of €60m as big names like Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and even Aston Villa pursue a deal for him, according to Sports Boom.

This specific report doesn’t mention Liverpool or Chelsea, but one imagines they’ll also be among the names to watch again after their previous interest.

Why the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea & Aston Villa want Castello Lukeba

Lukeba has impressed a great deal at Leipzig, while he also previously looked like an elite prospect when he came through at former club Lyon.

The Frenchman has been known about for some time, with Get French Football News doing a good profile on him all the way back in 2022.

They point to his impressive stats at that age, whilst quoting former Lyon captain Leo Dubois as saying: “He’s a young player, though there’s a lot of maturity in his game. He’s a great listener, he’s hungry to learn. He’s a player that’s showing his qualities, I’m happy for him.”

Can Villa realistically win race for Castello Lukeba?

It looks like a big ask for Villa to see off competition for Lukeba when so many elite sides are interested in him.

The 23-year-old could surely play for almost any team he wants, but perhaps a move to Villa Park could be a smart move at this stage of his career.

Even if Liverpool and Chelsea could do with defenders, there’ll always be a lot of competition in squads like that, whereas Villa would surely be a safer bet in terms of playing regularly and getting the chance to develop.

This could perhaps then pave the way for Lukeba to move to a bigger club later in his career.