Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly both still keen to pursue the transfer of Igor Thiago despite him signing a new contract with Brentford.
The Brazilian forward has been a revelation in the Premier League this season, scoring 17 goals in 26 appearances to emerge as the main challenger to City front-man Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.
Thiago has a total of 18 goals and one assist in all competitions, and Brentford will have been delighted to tie him down to a new deal recently.
However, a report from TEAMtalk states that this won’t stop Chelsea and City taking a very close look at him as a summer transfer target.
|Premier League top scorers
|Games
|Goals
|Erling Haaland
|26
|22
|Igor Thiago
|26
|17
|Antoine Semenyo
|25
|13
|Joao Pedro
|26
|10
|Hugo Ekitike
|23
|10
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|23
|10
|Bryan Mbeumo
|21
|9
Igor Thiago could be a crucial signing for Chelsea
It’s not necessarily easy to see how Thiago could play regularly at City due to the presence of Haaland up front, but the 24-year-old could make a huge impact at Chelsea.
The Blues have made a series of questionable striker signings in recent times, with Nicolas Jackson now out on loan, while Liam Delap continues to struggle.
Delap has just one Premier League goal for Chelsea so far, and although Joao Pedro has performed well, the west London giants could perhaps do with another option in that area of their squad as well.
Thiago looks ideal for the Chelsea model as he’s still young enough that he surely hasn’t hit his peak yet, but would also already arrive having proved himself at the highest level.
Can Brentford keep hold of Igor Thiago?
Brentford will surely feel reasonably confident of keeping hold of Thiago after tying him down to a new contract, but they have lost star players in the recent past.
Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, and Christian Norgaard left the Bees for Manchester United, Newcastle, and Arsenal, respectively, last summer.
It’s hard for teams like Brentford to keep their prized assets when bigger clubs come calling, so it will be interesting to see how much Thiago’s new deal really means in the grand scheme of things.
