Oliver Glasner and Thomas Frank (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to approach Thomas Frank over replacing Oliver Glasner as manager after his sacking from Tottenham this week.

The Danish tactician has just lost his job at Spurs and there’s no doubt he struggled during his time with the north Londoners, despite previously impressing during his time as manager of Brentford.

Palace know they’re going to lose Glasner at the end of this season, with the current Eagles boss recently publicly confirming that he would not be signing a new contract ahead of his deal expiring this summer.

According to Sports Boom, Palace are now set to approach Frank for talks, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Thomas Frank flopped at Tottenham but could be a real coup for Crystal Palace

Clearly the Tottenham job was just not the right fit for Frank, but one imagines he might fare better at Selhurst Park.

The expectations at Brentford and Spurs are very different, but Frank might be more suited to the kind of environment he’d find himself in if he were to take the Palace job.

Admittedly, Glasner won’t be an easy act to follow after the fine work he’s done there, but it’s easy to see why the club might view Frank as a strong candidate to come in and rebuild the side.

Frank worked with limited resources at Brentford and got the most out of players who weren’t the biggest names or most expensive signings.

Given that Palace lost Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi in the last two transfer windows, and could yet face interest in other key players like Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta, then Frank could be just the man to steady the ship and help the club cope without those big names.