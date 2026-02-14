Dominik Szoboszlai makes it 2-0 to Liverpool but it's all about this sublime Mohamed Salah assist

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by
Dominik Szoboszlai scores for Liverpool vs Brighton (TNT Sports)

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored to make it 2-0 to Liverpool against Brighton, but Mohamed Salah deserves huge credit for a lovely touch to set it up.

The Reds now look in a strong position to get past the Seagulls and into the fifth round of the FA Cup, with this well-worked Szoboszlai goal following on from Curtis Jones’ opener in the first half.

Watch below for this absolutely delightful move by Liverpool, with Salah playing a perfect first-time pass into the path of Szoboszlai, exploiting the space and just slicing Brighton open with ease…

Szoboszlai then did very well with the finish as well, but the firs-time touch from Salah was just genius.

Dominik Szoboszlai continues superb Liverpool form

Dominik Szoboszlai scores for Liverpool against Brighton (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Szoboszlai really is having an outstanding season for LFC, with this strike this evening making it ten goals in all competitions.

That’s the first time the Hungary international has hit double figures for the Merseyside giants, and it’s matched the best ever tally he managed at his former club RB Leipzig.

Still only 25 years of age, it’s a sign of just how far Szoboszlai can go in the game as he fast becomes Liverpool’s most important player.

Mohamed Salah now on the score sheet as well

Liverpool are now 3-0 up at the time of writing thanks to this Salah penalty putting some gloss on the score-line…

The Egypt international was out of favour with Arne Slot not that long ago, and it looked like the whole saga could really unravel the club’s season, but he’s now back in the team and looking something like his best again.

