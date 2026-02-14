Harry Kane hits 500 career goals faster than Cristiano Ronaldo did, but 100 of them were penalties

Harry Kane with England, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich
Harry Kane has reached 500 career goals (Getty Images)

Harry Kane today scored his 500th career goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen, and he managed to hit that landmark in fewer games than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the greatest strikers of his generation, producing the goods over and over again for Bayern, as well as for his former club Tottenham, and for the England national team.

Read on for some stats and facts about Kane’s 500 goals after this memorable moment in his tremendous career at the highest level.

Harry Kane managed to reach 500 goals in 743 games

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich this season
Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich this season (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

If you’re interested, that’s ten games fewer than it took Ronaldo, though of course he won’t be too worried about that as he now closes in on a frankly ridiculous 1000 career goals.

Lionel Messi managed it quicker, though, with the Barcelona and Argentina legend only needing 632 games to hit 500 goals.

Apart from Messi and Ronaldo, the only other footballers who are still active with over 500 goals are Robert Lewandowski (690), Luis Suarez (600), and Karim Benzema (517).

100 of Harry Kane’s goals were penalties

Kane is certainly Mr Reliable from the spot, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that one of his goals today was also a penalty.

Harry Kane is all-time top scorer for both Tottenham and England

Kane has the privilege of being the all-time leading scorer for one of his clubs, as well as for his national team.

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham back in 2018
Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham back in 2018 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The prolific front-man notably overtook the legendary Jimmy Greaves towards the end of his Spurs career, finishing on 280 goals for the north London club in total.

Tottenham leading scorers Games Goals
Harry Kane 435 280
Jimmy Greaves 381 268
Bobby Smith 317 208
Martin Chivers 367 174
Son Heung-min 454 173

Kane also overtook Wayne Rooney as England’s record goal-scorer not that long after the former Manchester United and Everton man himself overtook the legendary Bobby Charlton, whose record looked safe for a very long time.

Kane is now so far ahead, however, that it’s probably going to be a very long time before we see someone else move ahead of him, as he still has a few years left in him to add to his total of 78 England goals…

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for England at Euro 2024
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for England at Euro 2024 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
England leading scorers Games Goals
Harry Kane 112 78
Wayne Rooney 120 53
Bobby Charlton 106 49
Gary Lineker 80 48
Jimmy Greaves 57 44

Kane probably won’t ever be in the running to be Bayern’s top goal-scorer, but, arguably still quite impressive, he’s already only seven goals away from breaking into their top ten, which is not bad considering it’s only just over halfway through his third season at the club.

