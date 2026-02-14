(Photo by Marc Atkins/Lee Parker - CameraSport/Getty Images)

Kasen Brown has held talks with several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, ahead of his imminent Manchester City exit, according to The Talent Room.

The 15-year-old defender is widely regarded as one of the most talented U16 left-backs in the country, making him one of the most sought-after youth prospects in the current market.

The race for Brown’s signature has intensified following the news that he will be leaving the Manchester City academy at the end of the current season.

Reports suggest that the youngster and his representatives have already engaged in discussions with a host of top-tier English clubs.

Alongside Manchester United, both Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are high on the list of suitors.

Brighton, known for their world-class pathway for youth players, and Forest, who have been aggressive in their recent recruitment, are both providing compelling arguments for the defender to join their ranks.

Leeds United are also firmly in the mix, as they look to build on their reputation for developing elite young talent.

Brown’s stock rose even further this week after he received his first international call-up for the England U16s, a milestone that underscores his potential as a future star for club and country.

Could Kasen Brown join Man City’s arch-rivals Man United?

The most intriguing part of this saga is the potential move to Old Trafford.

Should Kasen Brown make the switch to Manchester United, he would follow in the footsteps of recent high-profile academy raids, such as Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven.

United are reportedly keen to capitalise on Brown’s availability as they continue to overhaul their youth system under the new leadership of INEOS.

For Brown, staying in Manchester while moving to City’s arch-rivals could offer the perfect blend of career progression and personal stability.