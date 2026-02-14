Jacob Ramsey of Newcastle United celebrates scoring with teammates Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently looking like the early frontrunners for a potential £95m transfer swoop for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, it looks increasingly likely that the Magpies could struggle to keep hold of star names like Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Gordon has impressed again for Newcastle this season, weighing in with ten goals and four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old is surely still yet to hit his peak, and it’s all too easy to imagine what kind of impact he could have with better players around him.

Sources on Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon

Arsenal and Manchester City could also be two names to watch in the race for Gordon, but for now the clear signal is that Liverpool are leading the race for the England international’s signature.

Still, Newcastle will once again be in no mood to be pushed around, meaning this deal could cost as much as £95m.

“Liverpool look like the early frontrunners for Gordon,” one source said. “He grew up there, and his family are Liverpool fans despite him previously being at Everton.”

“Liverpool’s interest is strong, they’ve admired him for some time and there may already have been some informal contacts to assess the possibility of a move,” another source told me. “The problem is Newcastle will do everything they can to make life difficult for Liverpool again as they did with Alexander Isak. I don’t expect they’d even consider entering into talks unless they can receive something in the region of £85m, possibly even as high as £95m.”

Could Anthony Gordon strengthen Liverpool?

Gordon looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a higher level, and one imagines LFC might view him as an upgrade on Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile, City might do well to bring in someone more consistent than Jeremy Doku, so how does Gordon compare to these two players?

Gordon is clearly better than Gakpo in a number of areas, but not all, while Doku seems to be the more well-rounded player than either of them.

Still, stats alone don’t always tell the whole story, and Gordon would surely benefit from having higher calibre teammates around him, as well as from working with more elite level managers and coaches.