Ibrahima Konate celebrates for Liverpool (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly still have hope of keeping Ibrahima Konate despite him also having transfer interest from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

The France international has been a hugely important player during his time at Anfield, but he’s now coming towards the end of his contract.

Real had cooled their interest in Konate, according to the Athletic, but it may be that the Spanish giants are once again considering him for this summer.

Fichajes claim that Los Blancos have rekindled their interest in Konate, though Liverpool still have some hope of being able to keep him.

Liverpool need to do what they can to keep Ibrahima Konate

Konate has rarely let Liverpool down since joining them from RB Leipzig back in 2021, and he could have a key role for their future as he’s still only 26 years of age.

That means he’s arguably yet to even reach his peak, and he could have a fair few years left ahead of him to replace Virgil van Dijk as the experienced head in this LFC side.

Van Dijk surely can’t play 90 minutes week in, week out for too much longer, so it would be a big help for Liverpool if Konate could stay.

As much as anything else, the Reds would be losing a valuable asset on a free, when Transfermarkt has his true market value at more like €50m.

It’s easy to see why a big club like Real Madrid would want Konate, and there’d surely be other suitors if he were to become a free agent.

Liverpool will likely do all they can to avoid this scenario after the heartache of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in a similar fashion last summer.