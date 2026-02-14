Mateus Mane in action for Wolves vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly already had face-to-face talks with the representatives of Wolves wonderkid Mateus Mane over a potential £50m transfer.

Manchester United are also keen on Mane, but Liverpool want to ensure they move ahead of their competition for the talented 18-year-old, according to Fichajes.

The Reds are big fans of Mane and believe they need to get a deal done for him now or else his value will just continue to skyrocket.

The England youth international will surely earn a big move sooner or later, especially as Wolves’ likely relegation from the Premier League this season will surely put them under more pressure to sell their best players.

Will Mateus Mane join Liverpool or Manchester United?

Mane is wanted by both LFC and MUFC, according to Fichajes, but it seems it’s Arne Slot and co. currently showing the strongest interest.

The report states that Man Utd also won’t rule out making a big move for Mane, but Liverpool are already working on this deal and view his £50m price tag as reasonable.

It will be interesting to see how this progresses, but it sounds positive for the Merseyside giants as they look to invest in a potentially world class talent.

This is not the first we’ve heard about Mane and Liverpool, with a recent report from DaveOCKop, claiming that the player’s representatives recently visited the AXA training centre for talks.

Still, United could also be a tempting project for Mane right now, and might also realistically afford Mane more of a chance of regular first-team football.

Wolves rate Mateus Mane highly

Mane made his debut for Wolves last season when he was still only 17, with former manager Vitor Pereira previously speaking very highly of him.

“Mane, I’m sure that he will be a surprise in England, in this league, because he’s a player with talent,” Pereira said, as quoted by Birmingham World.

“For sure, next season he’ll be in the first-team squad with us. He’s not only a talent, he’s a worker and for me, in that moment of the game, it was not just to give him the minutes. It was because I thought he could do something. He’s special.”