Arne Slot breaks silence on "clubs wanting to sign" Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken out on the future of Reds midfielder Curtis Jones after his recent links with Inter Milan.

Jones has not always been an automatic starter for Liverpool, but he’s undoubtedly a useful squad player for Slot’s side, so he’s not necessarily someone they’d want to lose.

It also makes sense that the 25-year-old would have interest from some big names, with TEAMtalk also recently claiming that the likes of Newcastle could be keen on him in the summer after Fabrizio Romano reported on Inter’s pursuit of him in January…

Discussing Jones’ situation at the moment, Slot suggested LFC were working to tie him down to a new contract.

See below as Romano has posted on X about Slot making it clear he still viewed Jones as a key part of his plans, saying: “It’s perfectly normal that Curtis Jones is in the interest of big clubs, like us, trying to extend with him and clubs wanting to sign him. He will be part of our plans for the upcoming weeks, months and also for next season.”

Liverpool should keep Curtis Jones despite transfer interest

While it may be tempting to cash in on a squad player when interest comes up, Liverpool should surely keep Jones and it looks like that’s the plan if Slot gets his way.

The Englishman is clearly a hard working player who can impact big games, and it’s important for teams to keep some homegrown stars involved.

It will have been a big blow to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer, so that makes keeping Jones all the more important in terms of having someone with a real connection to the club in the first-team squad.

Still, it will be interesting to see if Jones himself perhaps becomes tempted to explore options elsewhere as he may get more playing time and feel more valued at another club.