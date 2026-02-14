Talks held: Manchester United lining up surprise transfer raid on rivals Man City

Manchester United could make a signing from Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan, Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over signing highly-rated Manchester City youngster Kasen Brown for this summer.

The 15-year-old defender is set to come to the end of his time with Man City this summer, and this has sparked surprise interest from rivals Man Utd.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who also name other Premier League clubs such as Brighton, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest as potential suitors.

Brown has impressed at left-back at youth level for City, earning a reputation as one of the top young players in the country in his position.

It looks like United could be landing themselves a real bargain here as Brown is set to become available.

Manchester United eyeing Kasen Brown transfer as they continue to sign elite youth

United have a proud history of promoting players from their academy, which has brought them great success for many decades.

Club legends such as Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were homegrown by MUFC, while recent stars such as Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo have also progressed from the youth teams into the senior side.

On top of that, United also often sign the best young players from elsewhere, and Brown looks like he could be another astute addition if they pull it off.

Recent signings such as Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi Martin joined from Arsenal’s academy, and it will be interesting to see if Brown ends up following.

City fans may well be concerned by this development as they also have a strong academy these days, producing talents like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly, though they also notably lost Cole Palmer to Chelsea a few years ago, which they must be regretting now.