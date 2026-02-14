Report: Man United set for major transfer shake-up in one position this summer

Andre Onana looks set to leave Manchester United (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Andre Onana this summer as they prepare a major shake-up in the goalkeeper department.

The Red Devils loaned Onana to Turkish side Trabzonspor this season and made summer signing Senne Lammens their new number one, in what looks like an increasingly smart choice by the club.

Onana was poor during his time as Man Utd’s first-choice ‘keeper, and he hasn’t been particularly impressive during his loan with Trabzonspor either.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to the Sun, it seems the Cameroon international is now unsurprisingly likely to leave United permanently, while there are also question-marks over other ‘keepers at Old Trafford.

Three out, one in at Manchester United?

The report suggests Onana will leave, while backup ‘keepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are also facing uncertain futures.

Meanwhile, it seems Radek Vitek could return to MUFC after an impressive loan spell with Championship side Bristol City, according to the Sun.

The 22-year-old looks a decent prospect, so there could be a role for him as a backup to Lammens, even if he perhaps looks unlikely to come back and become first choice for United any time soon.

Selling Onana seems crucial, however, with United in need of a decent fee for the 29-year-old after they invested so much to bring him to the club the first place.

At the same time, though, it’s perhaps hard to imagine Onana having that many suitors after the way his career has gone downhill since leaving Inter Milan for United.

Andre Onana to leave United for Serie A return?

Onana looked a top ‘keeper during his time at Inter, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he has interest from Serie A clubs ahead of the summer.

As we recently reported, Onana is open to moving back to Italy, where he has some interest from his former club Inter, as well as from Juventus, Napoli, and Roma.