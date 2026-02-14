Newcastle could move for Premier League manager on one condition

Eddie Howe and Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could reportedly be replaced this summer, with Aston Villa’s Unai Emery one of the names in contention for the job.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Emery has impressed at Villa and has also previously enjoyed success at the likes of Sevilla and Villarreal, so it could be that he’d prove an upgrade on Howe.

Just a few months ago it would have been almost unthinkable that Howe could lose his job after guiding Newcastle to a trophy last season with victory in the Carabao Cup final.

Still, the Magpies’ form this season has been pretty poor, and it makes sense that there’s now growing uncertainty over the manager’s position.

Newcastle could move for Unai Emery

A report from the Chronicle suggests NUFC could replace Howe this summer, but moving quickly for someone like Emery could be key.

Manager comparison Wins Draws Losses Win % Howe (Newcastle) 105 46 62 49.30 Emery (Villa) 99 30 47 56.25

There’s also mention of former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino being on their radar, so that could be another interesting saga to keep an eye on.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be hoping Howe can turn things around after mostly doing such an impressive job since his time at St James’ Park.

Still, football is a results business and there can be no room for sentiment if the 48-year-old no longer looks like the best man for the job.

Emery’s CV perhaps suggests he could take Newcastle even further, but one imagines Villa will also do whatever they can to keep hold of the Spanish tactician.