Sean Dyche has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant managerial role at Leicester City, following his dismissal from Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

The veteran manager was relieved of his duties at the City Ground after a 114-day tenure, becoming the third casualty of Forest’s turbulent Premier League campaign.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes’ hierarchy are now considering the 54-year-old as an option to steady the ship at the King Power Stadium.

Dyche is reportedly a close friend of Leicester’s Director of Football, Jon Rudkin, and his sudden availability has immediately reshuffled the club’s shortlist, which also features Ralph Hasenhüttl and Gary Rowett.

Enzo Maresca has also been linked with a dream return to Leicester after leaving Chelsea.

Leicester in danger of back-to-back relegation after docked points

The urgency of the appointment cannot be overstated. Leicester City currently finds itself in a precarious 20th position in the Championship, sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

Their situation was severely worsened last week when the Premier League confirmed an immediate six-point deduction for a breach of PSR during the 2023/24 season.

Under interim manager Andy King, who took over after Martí Cifuentes was sacked on January 25, results have failed to improve.

The Foxes are winless in their last six outings and face the very real, terrifying prospect of back-to-back relegations.

With the fan base growing increasingly restless, the board is under immense pressure to appoint a manager capable of saving them from dropping into the third tier of English football.

Sean Dyche has a history of saving clubs from relegation

While Dyche’s pragmatic style has often drawn criticism, his track record as a survival specialist makes him an attractive prospect for a club in crisis.

He famously kept Burnley in the Premier League for several years against the odds and managed a similar feat with Everton.

Despite his short-lived stay at Nottingham Forest, he left the club sitting 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of the drop.

For a Leicester side currently shooting themselves in the foot, Dyche’s trademark discipline and defensive organization may be exactly what is required in the fight to survival.