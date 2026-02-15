Matheus Cunha of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AC Milan is preparing for a major squad overhaul at the end of the season, and one of the biggest talking points is the possible departure of Christian Pulisic.

The club is open to listening to offers in the €70–80 million range for the 27‑year‑old American winger, a figure that could provide Milan with both financial flexibility and balance as they reshape the team.

Christian Pulisic linked with Premier League return

Premier League sides are already circling. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham see Pulisic as the dynamic wide option they’ve been missing, while Arsenal value his goal‑scoring ability and have kept him on their radar for some time. Manchester United are also in the mix, viewing him as a “serious” candidate to inject fresh energy into their attack.

Although Pulisic is said to be open to a return to the Premier League, the final decision rests with Milan’s management.

Since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, he has quickly made his mark in Serie A, delivering strong performances and becoming a fan favourite. Yet Milan’s sporting and financial ambitions could mean that this summer window brings an end to his time at San Siro. The possibility of a high‑profile move is growing stronger with each passing week.

Pulisic could be a useful option

The United States International has registered 12 goal contributions this season, and he has played in the Premier League before. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

All three clubs need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 27-year-old could transform them. The opportunity to return to England could be exciting for the player. He has previously won the UEFA Champions League during his time at Chelsea, and he will look to win major trophies with an English club again.