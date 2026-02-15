Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, arrives at the stadium prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking at Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Italian publication Calciomercato, the 26-year-old defender is considered a ‘priceless’ asset by the Italian club, but Arsenal are keen on him. They will also face competition from Barcelona.

Liverpool are also keen on Bastoni.

Can Arsenal sign Alessandro Bastoni?

It will be interesting to see if Bastoni leaves the Italian club at the end of the season. He has established himself as one of the finest defenders in European football, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona.

However, Arsenal already have a strong defensive unit. They might not be able to offer him a regular starting spot. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Arsenal need to improve other areas of the squad, and investing in another central defender would be surprising.

Barcelona could use Bastoni

Meanwhile, Barcelona need to tighten up defensively. They need a quality central defender, and the Italian would be ideal. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is excellent with the ball at his feet and would be an ideal fit for Barcelona’s style of football. The opportunity to join the Spanish champions will be exciting for the player as well. He has proven himself in Italy, and he will look to take on a new challenge if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Bastoni has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan does not want to lose the player anytime soon, and it would take a substantial amount of money to convince them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that Bastoni is a world-class defender, and he would improve both teams.