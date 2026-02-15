Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he makes his way out for a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Norwegian attacker, Antonio Nusa.

According to a report from Fussball Daten, Arsenal scouts have been watching the player frequently, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the RB Leipzig star.

Arsenal also wanted to sign Nusa last summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United were on him during his time in Belgium.

Arsenal could use Antonio Nusa

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. The attacker has three goals and three assists across all competitions this season and could improve with coaching and experience. The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe and has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are other options for Arsenal for the left wing role, but Martinelli has not been a regular starter for them this season. Trossard has been linked with a move away from Arsenal quite often in recent months.

Can Arsenal sign Nusa?

The 20-year-old Norwegian International could be a quality option for the North London club, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be exciting for the young attacker.

The German club is reportedly willing to sell him for €50-€60 million now. However, his price could rise after the World Cup.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him quickly.

They have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to pay the asking price. The 20-year-old might not be worth that kind of money right now, but he could justify the investment in future.