Liam Rosenior, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on January 07, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea is looking to improve its defensive unit with the signing of South American defender Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Chelsea are hoping to snap him up on a bargain. It is no secret that they need more quality at the back. They need to tighten up defensively if they want to fight for major trophies.

Chelsea want Marcos Senesi

Liam Rosenior has identified the defensive unit as an area needing improvement. There is no doubt that the Argentine defender would be a useful acquisition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he could be open to taking the next step in his career by joining an elite club. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.

According to Fichajes, Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old central defender as well. In Europe, Juventus and Barcelona have already made enquiries regarding his availability. Signing will not be straightforward, and Chelsea needs to move quickly to secure his signature.

Where will Senesi end up?

The defender is well settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact at Chelsea. They must do everything in their power to get the deal done. Signing a Premier League-proven defender like him for free would be a masterstroke.

Convincing the defender is unlikely to be too difficult for Chelsea, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He will look to join a club capable of fighting for major trophies, and Chelsea could provide him with that platform.