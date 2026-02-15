Marc Cucurella of Chelsea and Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, and Chelsea are keen on him.

According to a report from Football Insider, they will face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City. The player has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest since joining them, and it is no surprise that the best clubs in the country are keen on him.

Chelsea could use Elliot Anderson

Chelsea could use more defensive steel and physicality in the middle of the park, and Anderson would be a solid long-term acquisition. However, they would have to pay £100 million in order to get the deal done. They need to improve other areas of their squad as well. Spending £100 million on the midfielder might not be a wise decision. Improving the defence should be their priority instead. They need a reliable finisher as well, who can find the back of the net regularly.

Man United need Anderson

Meanwhile, Manchester United are desperate need of a reliable defensive midfielder like him. Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, and they need to replace him. It will be interesting to see whether they are willing to stump up £100 million to get the deal done.

The report claims that Manchester City are favourites to land the England midfielder this summer, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. His former club, Newcastle, is keeping tabs on the situation as well. However, it seems unlikely they will be able to pay a nine-figure fee for the 23-year-old.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He is a quality player who deserves to compete at the highest level.