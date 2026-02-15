Liam Rosenior gestures after Chelsea's defeat vs Arsenal (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

They have intensified their monitoring of the player and are exploring ways to open formal negotiations with Brentford. The player has 17 goals in the Premier League this season and has proven himself a reliable performer in the top flight. Chelsea need a reliable goal scorer, and the Brazilian could prove to be a huge upgrade on Liam Delap.

Igor Thiago could be tempted

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for Thiago as well. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are interested in securing the signature, as per Fichajes.

Brentford have recently renewed the striker’s contract, and they are under no pressure to sell him. They are likely to demand a substantial transfer fee in order to sanction his departure. He has been a key player for them, and his exit would be a huge blow.

Having said that, Chelsea have decided to make a strong push to sign the player, and it promises to be an intense battle during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea need Thiago

Chelsea needs a quality striker like him if they are serious about winning major trophies. They have the resources to pay a premium for him, and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they can beat their rivals to his signature.

Thiago will want to compete at the highest level, and joining one of the country’s biggest clubs would be quite exciting for him. Brentford have a quality team, but Chelsea would be a major step up. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few months.

Thiago has also been linked with Liverpool.