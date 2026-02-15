(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s medical woes took center stage during their latest outing as concerns grow over the fitness of key defensive pillars.

While the Gunners have maintained an impressive run of form, the physical toll of a relentless schedule is beginning to manifest in the dugout, leaving Mikel Arteta with significant tactical headaches ahead of a grueling run of fixtures.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The most alarming moment of the afternoon occurred midway through the second half when Christian Norgaard was spotted sprinting toward the touchline with a look of immediate concern.

Christian Norgaard alerts Arsenal bench about Ben White injury

The Danish midfielder, known for his leadership and spatial awareness, had been positioned closest to Ben White when the defender pulled up following a routine defensive clearance.

According to The Sun reporter Simon Collings on X, the urgency of the situation was relayed instantly.

Collings noted: “Norgaard just ran over and appeared to tell the bench White has injured his left hamstring. Zubimendi coming on.”

Norgaard just ran over and appeared to tell the bench White has injured his left hamstring. Zubimendi coming on. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 15, 2026

The visual of Norgaard gesturing toward his own leg to the coaching staff suggested that the injury was more than just a minor knock, prompting Arteta to act swiftly.

Injury problems persist for Arsenal

The timing of White’s departure is particularly stinging for the North London side. Arsenal’s injury problems persist, as the squad was already reeling from a blow sustained before the first whistle.

Riccardo Calafiori was forced to withdraw from the starting lineup after suffering an injury during the pre-match warm-up.

While Ben White was taken off as a precaution to prevent further damage to his hamstring, losing two premier defensive options in the span of 90 minutes has stretched the squad to its limits.

Mikel Arteta’s update on Ben White and Calafiori

Addressing the media after the final whistle, Mikel Arteta remained characteristically cautious regarding the severity of the dual setbacks.

The Spaniard praised Norgaard’s quick thinking but was hesitant to provide a definitive timeline for his players’ return.

Arteta told TNT Sports: “We have to assess them properly. Regarding Ben and Riccardo, let’s see in the next day or two how they respond. It’s too early to say if they will be available for the weekend.”