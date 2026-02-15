Leeds eyeing midfield additions in 2026. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney at the end of the season.

According to Alan Nixon, they are prepared to sign the 23-year-old. He has done quite well in the championship with Middlesbrough, and there is no doubt that he is ready for the step up to the Premier League. Leeds United have now identified him as a priority signing for the summer, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Where will Hayden Hackney end up?

Several clubs are interested in the Middlesbrough star, and Leeds need to move quickly to complete the deal. Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked with Hackney.

They need more control and composure in the middle of the park. He would be ideal for them. He has recorded 10 goal contributions this season and will only improve with coaching and experience. The box-to-box midfielder will add control, creativity, and drive in the middle of the park for Leeds.

They are looking to build a team capable of competing regularly in the Premier League. They need to sign quality players, and Hackney would be ideal. Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the 23-year-old midfielder as well.

Premier League move ideal for Hackney

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he should be competing at the highest level. The move to the Premier League would be ideal. Regular football in the top flight with Leeds could help him improve and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Leeds United can reach an agreement with Middlesbrough.

The player has a contract with the championship club until 2027, and he could be available for a reasonable fee. Recent reports claim he could cost around £30 million.