Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

The 20-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Italian club, and they do not want to lose him easily. He has been hailed as “an alien”. Yildiz has 17 goal contributions this season.

Liverpool and Real Madrid want Kenan Yildiz

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Real Madrid are monitoring him. It would require a substantial amount of money to sign the Turkish international in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether the interested parties are willing to break the Bank for him.

Yildiz is highly rated across Europe, and he is one of the best young players in the world right now. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool and Real Madrid. Yildiz has also been linked to Arsenal.

Yildiz would be a superb addition

Liverpool, in particular, needs more creativity, and the Turkish international is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the team. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool is prepared to make a substantial offer to sign him. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. A club of their stature should be fighting for trophies every year. Signing elite young players like Yildiz could be ideal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is looking to reunite the 20-year-old with his compatriot Arda Guler at the Spanish club. It remains to be seen whether they can succeed.

Yildiz will want to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid could be tempting for him. However, Juventus are unlikely to make it easy for any club to prise him away.