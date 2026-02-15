Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match against Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gleison Bremer has been linked with a move away from Juventus in recent months.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the Italian outfit is not keen on selling the Brazilian defender at the end of the season, but an offer of around €70 million could change their stance. The report mentions Chelsea and Liverpool as potential suitors.

Bremer was linked with Tottenham recently.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Both clubs could use Gleison Bremer

It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs are willing to make an offer to sign the Brazilian. The 28-year-old has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well.

It is no secret that Chelsea need quality central defender. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back. They need to tighten up in that area of the pitch, and the Brazilian could be a useful acquisition.

On the other hand, Liverpool could lose Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer at the end of the season, and they need to replace the international. The Brazilian could fill the void left by the 26-year-old star.

Bremer could fancy a move

Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the South American. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be attracted to the idea of joining them. He has proven himself in Italy, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and test himself in England. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs are willing to break the Bank for him.

€70 million is a substantial sum for the player, and the two clubs might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable fee. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.