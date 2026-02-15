Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Spanish international attacker Nico Williams during the summer transfer window.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, they are preparing to sign the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker in a big-money deal.

He has a £83 million release clause in his contract, and Liverpool would be prepared to pay it to secure his signature. Williams has 4 goals and 6 assists this season.

Williams could be a replacement for Mohamed Salah in the long-term.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool need Nico Williams

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. They need someone who will add raw pace and flair to the attacking unit. They have missed Luis Diaz’s unpredictability since his departure. They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one situations. Cody Gakpo has been deployed on the left wing, and the Netherlands international is quite mediocre at taking on players. Furthermore, his poor decision-making regarding the overlap has also limited Milos Kerkez’s impact.

Having a natural wide player like Williams could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature. Tottenham are keen on the player as well, and the player has been linked with Barcelona in recent months.

Can the Reds land Williams?

There is no doubt that he is an excellent performer, and the 23-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. Liverpool have also been linked to other wingers, such as Yan Diomande. It is clear that they are looking to improve the left-wing position in the summer.

The player currently earns £170,000 at the Spanish club, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool is willing to offer him premium wages.

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the Spanish international, and he will look to prove his worth in the Premier League.