(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks with the representatives of Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers as they begin to lay the groundwork for a major summer transfer.

According to a prominent transfer insider on X, the Reds have already made contact, and the feedback from the player’s camp has been encouraging.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The insider revealed on social media: “Liverpool have held talks with Morgan Rogers’ representatives and the door wasn’t shut on them. The player is open to all proposals in the summer.”

This suggests that despite Rogers being a cornerstone of Unai Emery’s project in the Midlands, he may be ready to test himself at a club competing for the game’s biggest prizes.

Liverpool face strong competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Rogers

Liverpool are far from the only admirers of the 23-year-old.

The Reds are expected to face stiff competition from Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom are also monitoring the situation closely.

Chelsea have identified Rogers as a potential world-class addition to their youthful attacking ranks.

Meanwhile, Man United have also been linked with a move for him recently.

With Villa reportedly valuing the England international at £100 million, a multi-club bidding war could ignite once the window opens.

Morgan Rogers is enjoying a stellar season at Aston Villa

The intense interest stems from the fact that Morgan Rogers has been one of Aston Villa’s best players throughout the 2025/26 season.

He has become the heartbeat of Emery’s side, recording eight goals and five assists in 26 Premier League appearances so far.

Across all competitions, he has taken his goalscoring tally to double figures, scoring 10 and assisting seven in 37 games, taking his overall tally for Aston Villa to 27 goals and 24 assists.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 21 3 4 Left Winger 11 4 3 Centre-Forward 2 2 0

Morgan Rogers – 2025/26 Season by Position via Transfermarkt

His ability to drive forward from midfield and his composure in the final third have earned him 12 senior caps for England, where he recently scored his first goal for the Three Lions.

While Villa are determined to keep their star man and have even discussed a new contract to ward off interest, the lure of Anfield or Old Trafford could prove difficult to ignore if the right offer arrives this June.