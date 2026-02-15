(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Noni Madueke was full of praise for Eberechi Eze following his ‘unbelievable’ performance against Wigan Athletic during the Gunners’ 4-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The North London side made light work of their League One opponents at the Emirates Stadium, with the damage done during a devastating first-half blitz.

While Madueke opened the scoring, he was quick to point out that the catalyst for the victory was the creative brilliance of Eze.

Speaking after the match, Madueke lavished praise of his teammate’s performance.

He told TNT Sports: “He was unbelievable today. He pulled all the strings from the middle and had a hand in all the goals. I’m really pleased for him.”

Eberechi Eze’s performance vs Wigan

Eze, who had faced some scrutiny after being substituted early in the midweek draw against Brentford, responded in spectacular fashion.

Starting in a central playmaker role, the England international dismantled the Wigan defence with a series of precise, eye-of-the-needle passes.

He provided the direct assists for Arsenal’s opening two goals, the first a clever ball for Madueke in the 11th minute and the second a perfectly weighted pass for Gabriel Martinelli just seven minutes later.

Even when he wasn’t directly assisting, Eze’s movement and vision dictated the tempo of the game, proving exactly why Mikel Arteta has placed so much faith in him since his move from Crystal Palace.

??? ????? ???? ?? ????? 2 assists

1 interception

1 dribble completed

2 chances created

2 clearances

2 tackles

2 recoveries

4/6 long balls.

3/7 duels won

28/30 passes

43 touches pic.twitter.com/cUXJsoEEqr — The Shinguards (@shinguardss) February 15, 2026

Arsenal are on fire this season

The dominant victory over Wigan further cements the feeling that Arsenal are the team to beat this season.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League table by four points and have reached the League Cup final, where they are set to face Manchester City.

With a perfect record in the Champions League group stages and progress now secured in the FA Cup, talk of an unprecedented quadruple is beginning to grow louder among the Emirates faithful.

Arteta’s ability to rotate his squad, making eight changes for the Wigan tie, without losing any competitive edge suggests that this Arsenal side possesses the depth and hunger required to fight for silverware on all four fronts.