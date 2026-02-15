(Photo by Lewis Storey/Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC//Getty Images)

Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha has once again grabbed the headlines, continuing to make a compelling case for a first-team promotion after netting a brilliant goal for the Liverpool U21s.

The teenager’s latest highlight-reel moment has intensified the conversation around his role within the club’s immediate future.

Rio Ngumoha scores stunning goal for Liverpool U21s

The goal, which quickly went viral on social media, showcased the winger’s explosive pace and technical floor.

Picking the ball up on the left flank, Ngumoha drifted past two defenders with ease before curling a precise effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

It was a strike that highlighted not just his natural talent, but a growing maturity in his decision-making in the final third.

What a goal from Rio Ngumoha for the u21s today in a 4-3 win over West Brom! ? @cnsultra pic.twitter.com/E4qYRhp27Y — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) February 15, 2026

Arne Slot’s unfair treatment of Rio Ngumoha

Slot’s treatment of Rio Ngumoha has been widely criticized by fans, particularly as the Dutch manager continues to persist with Cody Gakpo in the starting lineup.

Gakpo has been quite ineffective this season, leading many to argue that the out of form winger should make way for the vibrant energy Ngumoha provides.

While Slot has traditionally favored experienced profiles, Gakpo’s place in the starting XI is becoming hard to justify when there is the explosive and dynamic winger like Ngumoha sitting on the bench.

Ngumoha has seized every opportunity

The growing hype around Ngumoha is not built on a single moment of brilliance; the youngster has made an impression every time he has featured this season.

Whether in the UEFA Youth League, domestic cup competitions or brief Premier League cameos, his ability to beat defenders one-on-one and inject directness into Liverpool’s attack has been a recurring theme.

He also enjoyed an excellent pre-season, earning substitute appearances in the opening few games for the Reds.

Ngumoha even scored a spectacular stoppage time winner in Liverpool’s dramatic 3–2 win over Newcastle earlier in the season.

However, despite his impressive performances, Slot has not given him enough game time.

In contrast to Klopp’s willingness to trust emerging talent, Slot has so far appeared more cautious with youth, a stance that has not gone unnoticed among sections of the Liverpool support.